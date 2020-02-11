Abbas blasts Trump’s ‘Swiss cheese’ plan for Palestine in UN speech

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which he said would limit Palestinian sovereignty in a “Swiss cheese” deal.

