Abkhazia: Parliament calls on President Khajimba to step down

Abkhazian MPs passed a resolution requesting the voluntary resignation of President Khajimba during a session in Sukhumi on Thursday.

Opposition deputy Dmitri Dbar declared that the government’s aim is to maintain “the national consensus and stability”.

“The National Assembly of the Republic of Abkhazia decree: in accordance with Part 2 of Article 87 National Assembly of the Republic of Abkhazia rules and regulations and based on article 65 Republic of Abkhazia constitution to appeal to Republic of Abkhazia President Khajimba Raul Jumkovich for his resignation. This resolution will enter into force on the day of its adoption,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, protesters stormed the presidential administration building in Sukhumi, demanding new presidential elections amid ongoing unrest over the election of President Raul Khajimba in September.

