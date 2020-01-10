-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Abkhazia: Parliament calls on President Khajimba to step down
Abkhazian MPs passed a resolution requesting the voluntary resignation of President Khajimba during a session in Sukhumi on Thursday.
Opposition deputy Dmitri Dbar declared that the government’s aim is to maintain “the national consensus and stability”.
“The National Assembly of the Republic of Abkhazia decree: in accordance with Part 2 of Article 87 National Assembly of the Republic of Abkhazia rules and regulations and based on article 65 Republic of Abkhazia constitution to appeal to Republic of Abkhazia President Khajimba Raul Jumkovich for his resignation. This resolution will enter into force on the day of its adoption,” he said.
Earlier on Thursday, protesters stormed the presidential administration building in Sukhumi, demanding new presidential elections amid ongoing unrest over the election of President Raul Khajimba in September.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200109 047
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly