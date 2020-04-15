Abortions in Poland: protests in a time of pandemic

For many Poles, Covid 19 has only strengthened the case for liberalising abortion laws. A bill to remove the main exception to Poland’s ban on abortion, termination for foetal abnormality, has been in the pipeline since 2018, but activists are appalled it should be given its second reading in the midst of the pandemic.

With gatherings of more than five people currently banned in Poland, women’s rights defenders are protesting in pairs, or in cars.

