Share
0 0 0 0

Accelerating tech Europe: “Essentially, we are a public venture capitalist”

10 hours ago

Business Planet speaks to the man working to foster Europe’s tech talent. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/07/accelerating-tech-europe-essentially-we-are-a-public-venture-capitalist

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment