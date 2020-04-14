Share
Activist and author Vandana Shiva on the ‘destructive’ impact of billionaires

19 mins ago

The Interview: Marc Perelman is joined by Vandana Shiva, activist and anti-globalisation author of ‘One Earth, One Humanity vs. the 1%’, to discuss protecting the planet and the impact of billionaires.

