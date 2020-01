Actress Annabella Sciorra unambiguously tells judges at trial that Weinstein raped her

“The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra fought back tears as she told a court Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was having “a seizure” and caused her to self-harm.

