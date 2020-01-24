Adam Schiff on Trump: “He withheld USD 400 million in military aid to a nation Russia was fighting”

SOUNDBITE (English), Adam Schiff, Lead House Manager: 2020_21003597″On the basis of this Russian propaganda, he withheld USD 400 million in military aid to a nation Russia was fighting, our ally. I mean, when we ask about — when we ask about what’s the national security implication of what the president did. How much more clear can it be

