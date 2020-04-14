Adapting to uncertainty: How France is dealing with confinement

With confinement measures now extended in France for another month, our reporter Clovis Casali has been meeting several French people who are trying to cope with lockdown and the ongoing uncertainty. Between working from home, renting a house in the countryside and creating a pub quiz on social media, being inventive is key. But working at home isn’t an option for everyone – some continue to do their job like in pre-lockdown times, despite living in fear of the coronavirus.

