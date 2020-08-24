-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 2 hours ago
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - 2 hours ago
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - 2 hours ago
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - 2 hours ago
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - 2 hours ago
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 3 hours ago
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 3 hours ago
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 3 hours ago
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 3 hours ago
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 3 hours ago
Adorable fox cubs bounce on trampoline | Springwatch – BBC
Having fun… or learning to hunt?
Springwatch | BBC
