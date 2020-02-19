Afghan election challenger Abdullah declares himself president, announces parallel government

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani was re-elected Tuesday, winning just over 50% of the vote, against 39.5% for Abdullah Abdullah, according to Afghanistan’s electoral commision.

His opponent , however, has refused to recognise the results, himself claiming victory and announcing he would form his own government.

The release of the final vote tally followed nearly five months of delays, after Abdullah and other candidates submitted more than 16,000 claims of irregularities against the incumbent president.

