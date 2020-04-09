Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has released 100 Taliban members from prison.

It says it is trying to curb the spread of coronavirus in jails, but this is also the first step in a deal signed between the Taliban and the United States, aimed at ending nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

