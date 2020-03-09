Afghan rivals hold duelling inaugurations amid attack on political rally

President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday as opposition leader, while his former electoral opponent Abdullah Abdullah held a rival inauguration. Ghani’s ceremony was disrupted by the sound of two rockets hitting the edge of the compound of the presidential palace compound in the capital Kabul, Reuters witnesses said. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en