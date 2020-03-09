-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Afghan rivals hold duelling inaugurations amid attack on political rally
President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday as opposition leader, while his former electoral opponent Abdullah Abdullah held a rival inauguration. Ghani’s ceremony was disrupted by the sound of two rockets hitting the edge of the compound of the presidential palace compound in the capital Kabul, Reuters witnesses said. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en