Afghan women concerned about resurgent Taliban

Uncertainty surrounding upcoming talks between Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban is raising fears of a collapse of law and order as foreign troops withdraw.

Women’s rights groups, in particular, are worried what will happen if the Taliban regains power.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel Hamid reports from Kabul.

