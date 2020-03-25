-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Afghanistan: Attack on Kabul Sikh temple leaves at least 25 dead
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
At least 25 people were killed in an armed attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Wednesday, according to officials.
A heavy armed police presence could be seen guarding the street close by to the site of the attack. Several medics and ambulances could also be seen.
Singh Khalisa, a member of the Afghan parliament described how, “gunmen entered through the gate, then they shot at the guards and three more people, then they entered inside.”
Other accounts say the attack was carried out by a lone gunman.
Fahim Jan, an eyewitness said that between 07.00 and 09.00 “there were no security forces.”
The gunmen or gunman reportedly entered the complex, shooting several worshippers, before security forces arrived. The ensuing siege lasted for six hours, before the attackers or attacker were confirmed dead, according to local reports.
The self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.
Video ID: 20200325-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200325-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly