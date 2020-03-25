Afghanistan: Attack on Kabul Sikh temple leaves at least 25 dead

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 25 people were killed in an armed attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Wednesday, according to officials.

A heavy armed police presence could be seen guarding the street close by to the site of the attack. Several medics and ambulances could also be seen.

Singh Khalisa, a member of the Afghan parliament described how, “gunmen entered through the gate, then they shot at the guards and three more people, then they entered inside.”

Other accounts say the attack was carried out by a lone gunman.

Fahim Jan, an eyewitness said that between 07.00 and 09.00 “there were no security forces.”

The gunmen or gunman reportedly entered the complex, shooting several worshippers, before security forces arrived. The ensuing siege lasted for six hours, before the attackers or attacker were confirmed dead, according to local reports.

The self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

