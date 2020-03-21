Afghanistan: Concern about COVID-19 as refugees return home

In Afghanistan, at least 22 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

But with limited checks along the border with Iran where the pandemic is spreading rapidly, health officials worry the number could quickly grow.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.

