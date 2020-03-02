-
Afghanistan deal: What is the price for peace? | DW News
This weekend the US and the Taliban signed a long-negotiated agreement to end the war in Afghanistan, but it’s already hit a rough patch. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani says his government has not pledged to release thousands of Taliban prisoners, despite that being part of the deal. Many Afghans hope they won’t have to pay for peace with their freedom.
