-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Afghanistan: Displaced families hit hard by harsh winter weather
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The death toll of victims of extreme weather conditions in Afghanistan continued to rise as snowstorms, avalanches, and flooding left a trail of misery in their wake. Internally displaced families were among those hit the hardest by the deadly winter.
Footage filmed in Kabul on Wednesday shows the snow-covered streets, the muddy roads and refugees keeping warm next to open fires.
“We are facing a lot of severe problems in this camp, we do not have a stable shelter to survive the winter, during the snowfalls, our houses have been falling down, we are suffering the freezing weather. But during the summer we are reconstructing them again, I am demanding the related internal communities to help us in the cold winter,” said Hayatullah, an elder in a refugee camp.
“At least four members of a family died because of the cold weather, as well as three other children who died yesterday and last week,” he added.
As many as 39 people have died in Afghanistan’s harsh winter over the past few days.
Video ID: 20200115-068
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200115-068
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly