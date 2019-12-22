Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Preliminary results from Afghanistan’s presidential election show incumbent Ashraf Ghani has secured a slim majority.

The result had been expected in October but was only released by the independent election commission on Sunday.

Ghani secured just over 50 percent of the vote.

The office of his main rival Abdullah Abdullah says they do not accept the results.

The electoral commission says the final count could change.

The vote in September saw a low turnout because of the threat of attacks, a muted campaign and concerns over fraud.

Al Jazeera spoke with Habib Wardak, a political analyst and founding member of Transparency Afghanistan, to discuss the latest updates.

