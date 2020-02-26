Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

In Afghanistan, where healthcare infrastructure is already under strain because of decades of violence, fears of a coronavirus outbreak have put authorities on alert.

Public gatherings have been banned but the border with Iran remains open.

An open border has the potential to allow those infected to enter.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Kabul.

