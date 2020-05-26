-
Coronavirus: PM to face Qs and local lockdowns plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Could COVID-19 spell the demise of Spain’s bullfighting tradition? - 4 hours ago
-
COVID-19 has ‘weakened’ the case for the EU, say Germans, French and Italians - 4 hours ago
-
Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Historic launch today: Space X sends two NASA astronauts to ISS - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after black man killed in altercation with police - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: President Rouhani delivers speech as new Iranian Parliament is sworn in - 5 hours ago
-
New Rochelle, home to NY’s first Covid-19 cluster, slowly reopens for business - 5 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Black man dies after US police pin him to ground - 6 hours ago
-
Four US police officers fired after death of unarmed black man - 6 hours ago
Afghanistan frees hundreds more Taliban prisoners during ceasefire
Afghan authorities freed hundreds more Taliban prisoners on Tuesday, as calls grew for the militants to extend a ceasefire on its third and final day.
