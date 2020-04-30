Afghanistan: Hundreds of inmates released from Herat prison due to COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of inmates have been released from Herat prison due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, as footage shot at the prison in Herat on Wednesday shows.

Prisoners can be seen lined up at the prison carrying their belongings as release documents are prepared.

Head of Herat Prison Maiwand Samadi explained that “Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the government released at least 500 prisoners from the prison.”

“We have planned other measures such as disinfection, stop rushes and respecting social distance, we are ready to fight Coronavirus,” Samadi added.

A total of 12,299 prisoners are reportedly expected to be released from Afghan prisons to prevent them from becoming hotspots of the pandemic.

Afghanistan has reported nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 60 people having died after testing positive, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

