Afghanistan: Iconic Kabul palace used as coronavirus quarantine centre
The iconic Darul Aman Palace in Kabul has been converted into a quarantine centre for coronavirus patients, as seen in footage from Sunday.
The palace, which was heavily damaged in the war and reopened in 2019 after renovations, has been equipped with 200 hundred beds, and is supposed to host the light and medium cases of COVID-19.
“This [is a] very important [place]. One of the instructions of the President Dr Ashraf Ghani, is to empty this palace,” said Head of Kabul Public Health Authority Wakil Ahmadi, who added that “we will admit the mild cases of the corona[virus] disease in this palace.”
The centre opens as Afghanistan has reported nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 32 people having died after testing positive, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
