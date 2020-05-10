Afghanistan: Life returns to Jalalabad markets as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions lifted

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of the eastern city of Jalalabad flooded the streets after the lockdown imposed by the Afghan authorities due to coronavirus pandemic, was lifted on Saturday.

The markets, normally an epicentre of Middle Eastern life, saw crowds of customers returning to the counters and dozens of auto-rickshaws causing traffic jams on the streets.

The market vendors met the end of lockdown with relief, as they were finally able to resume their businesses, often their only means of subsistence for their entire families.

“Everyone working here are day labourers. If they do not work they wouldn’t have food for their families,” said Almas, a local fresh food vendor.

Afghanistan authorities have registered 4,033 cases of COVID-19 and 115 deaths.

Restaurants and hotels are to remain closed until further notice.

Video ID: 20200509-083

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-083

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly