Afghanistan political foes Ghani and Abdulla agree to share power | DW News

In a key political development in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah have ended months of crisis by agreeing to share power. Abdullah had refused to accept Ghani’s victory in last September’s presidential election. Observers feared their failure to resolve their standoff was endangering plans for a peace deal with theTaliban.

