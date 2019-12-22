-
Afghanistan: Preliminary results suggest Ghani set to win second presidential term
Afghanistan’s election officials announced the preliminary results of the presidential vote suggesting Ashraf Ghani is set to be re-elected for a second term. The Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) chief Hawa Alam Nuristani was speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Sunday.
“The name of the candidate: Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has won – 923,868 – 50.64% votes, the second one: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has won – 720,990 – 39.52% votes,” said the official.
The results of the September election 28 were announced after a delay caused by protests and allegations of vote-rigging.
Ghani’s main rival, Dr Abdullah Abdullah rejected the results with his team disputing nearly 300,000 votes. He is expected to appeal the results before the final numbers are announced.
