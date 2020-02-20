Afghanistan: Pres. Ghani given victory certificate by election commission

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term in Kabul on Wednesday, one day after Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) declared him as the winner of the September 2019 elections, after months of delays.

According to the commission, Ghani received 50.64 percent of the vote, while his main opponent Chief Executive Abdullah Abudullah won 39.52 percent.

On Tuesday, Abdullah denounced the results as “a coup against democracy and an act of corruption against the will of the people,” before vowing to form his own parallel government.

