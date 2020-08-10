Afghanistan prisoner deal: Taliban pledge talks after prisoner release completed

The Taliban said Monday they were ready for peace talks with the Afghan government, as authorities announced that the release of hundreds of militants accused of serious offences would begin in the next few days.

