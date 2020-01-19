Afghanistan snows: Communities calling for help

Heavy snows in parts of Afghanistan has killed dozens of people in recent weeks.

This has exacerbated their already difficult existence, as medical facilities are now well out of reach, over snow-covered hills that they cannot navigate.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi went to Herat province, in western Afghanistan, where residents are appealing for help as the dire conditions continue.

