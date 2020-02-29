-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Afghanistan: US-Taliban deal “a victory for peace” – Stoltenberg
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a joint press conference at a parallel ceremony to the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement in Kabul on Saturday.
“The agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and between the United States and the Taliban promises to end decades of devastating conflict and to pave the way for negotiations among Afghans and they begin to build the future for all. This is a victory for peace and a victory for the Afghan peoople,” said Stoltenberg.
“We, the people and the government of Afghanistan and you, our international partners, are in full agreement and alignment, on the need for seeking a political solution for the conflict with the Taliban,” said Ghani
Esper said, “This agreement, which will be signed in Doha shortly after this ceremony, paves the way for intra-Afghan negotiations to proceed so that a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire may be achieved.”
The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday, in the Qatari capital of Doha, aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing US troops to return home from America’s longest war.
Video ID: 20200229-048
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200229-048
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly