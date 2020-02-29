Afghanistan: US-Taliban deal “a victory for peace” – Stoltenberg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a joint press conference at a parallel ceremony to the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement in Kabul on Saturday.

“The agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and between the United States and the Taliban promises to end decades of devastating conflict and to pave the way for negotiations among Afghans and they begin to build the future for all. This is a victory for peace and a victory for the Afghan peoople,” said Stoltenberg.

“We, the people and the government of Afghanistan and you, our international partners, are in full agreement and alignment, on the need for seeking a political solution for the conflict with the Taliban,” said Ghani

Esper said, “This agreement, which will be signed in Doha shortly after this ceremony, paves the way for intra-Afghan negotiations to proceed so that a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire may be achieved.”

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday, in the Qatari capital of Doha, aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing US troops to return home from America’s longest war.

