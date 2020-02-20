Share
0 0 0 0

Afghanistan war: Families say homes destroyed by US bombs

February 20, 2020

New statistics show the US dropped more than 7,400 bombs on Afghanistan last year, more than any year since 2013.
And while there are signs of hope of a deal with the Taliban, it is too late for families already caught up in the crossfire.
Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Afghanistan #USBombs

Leave a Comment