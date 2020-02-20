Afghanistan war: Families say homes destroyed by US bombs

New statistics show the US dropped more than 7,400 bombs on Afghanistan last year, more than any year since 2013.

And while there are signs of hope of a deal with the Taliban, it is too late for families already caught up in the crossfire.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports.

