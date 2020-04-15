Share
Afghans brace for COVID-19 outbreak

28 mins ago

Afghans have lived for decades through wars and now they are bracing for another challenge, COVID-19.
The virus is a threat to millions of people and putting more pressure on the government, which has been criticised for the way it has handled the pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

