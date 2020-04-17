Africa debt forgiveness is not off the table amid Covid-19 crisis, says IMF’s Georgieva

There’s been a massive international effort to shore up Africa’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The continent is expected to pay a devastating economic toll in the fightback. Lenders have come up with 57 billion in loans and grants to help with the immediate impact of the crisis. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva tells Georja Calvin-Smith that some eventual debt forgiveness is not off the table.

