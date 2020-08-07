-
Liverpool credited with strong fight against COVID-19 - 8 hours ago
-
The new normal: FRANCE 24 reports from Mexico to Japan - 8 hours ago
-
South Africa sets up body to probe coronavirus corruption - 8 hours ago
-
Rising tensions in Zimbabwe | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds - 8 hours ago
-
Africa surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases, more than half in South Africa - 8 hours ago
-
Germany: Scuffles break out as police arrest demonstrators during Syndikat bar eviction - 8 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Dramatic footage shows wedding interrupted by Beirut blasts *EXCLUSIVE* - 8 hours ago
-
Small Axe: First Look Trailer – BBC - 9 hours ago
-
Rescuers comb through rubble of Beirut blast site as first arrests made - 9 hours ago
Africa surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases, more than half in South Africa
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to over one million, with more than half registered in South Africa, according to an AFP count late Thursday.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en