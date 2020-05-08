Africa: W.H.O. warns coronavirus could kill up to 190,000 in one year if not contained

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories

➡️ The last weekend of France’s lockdown : With restrictions relaxing from Monday, the country is colour coded to show regions that will open up more quickly.

➡️ The new Nordic normal : Denmark announces plans to open shopping malls and restaurants in the coming weeks, and Norway is to reopen all schools!

➡️ Europe’s first Coronavirus aid flight to Africa. 75 workers and 8 tonnes of medical equipment leave France for the Central African Republic.

➡️ VE Day 75 years on. Commemorations mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #covid19