Share
0 0 0 0

African-American farmers: the uphill struggle against discrimination

38 mins ago

FRANCE 24’s Ketavane Gorjestani travelled to Baskerville, Virginia to meet John Boyd, founder of the National Black Farmers Association.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment