African Americans return home to escape racism

Black Americans are being invited to migrate to West African countries.

Ghana and Senegal are encouraging them to settle, explore and invest.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque met some in Daka,r who say they wanted to leave racism and division behind in the US.

