African black rhino population shows ‘modest’ increase

2 hours ago

Conservation efforts to save the African rhino appear to be working.
Over the past six years, there has been a slight uptick in the population but challenges remain to protect them from extinction.
Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

