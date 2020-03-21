African black rhino population shows ‘modest’ increase

Conservation efforts to save the African rhino appear to be working.

Over the past six years, there has been a slight uptick in the population but challenges remain to protect them from extinction.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

