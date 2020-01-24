African foreign ministers meet in Algeria over Libya conflict

Foreign ministers from nations bordering Libya have been meeting in Algeria to discuss ways of stopping the fighting there.

Egypt, Sudan and Tunisia are among the countries that have been affected by the Libyan conflict.

But the temporary ceasefire is shaky and Libya’s warring parties have already met in Berlin, with another meeting planned later in Geneva.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Tripoli.

