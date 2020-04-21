African Penguins take a stroll through town as humans remain under lockdown in South Africa

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: SANCCOB saves seabirds​

Three African penguins could be seen taking a stroll on a sidewalk in Simon’s Town as the streets were eerily empty amid the current coronavirus lockdown in South Africa on Tuesday.

Footage shows the penguins strolling peacefully along the road as no one was getting in their way.

The lockdown measures currently require all South Africans except for essential workers to stay at home other than for grocery shopping and for medical attention.

All bars and restaurants have shut down and all transportation of alcohol has been banned. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes were also banned, although lifting the cigarette ban is being discussed to deter illegal and underground sales.

Video ID: 20200421-058

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200421-058

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly