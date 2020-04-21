-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
African Penguins take a stroll through town as humans remain under lockdown in South Africa
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: SANCCOB saves seabirds
Three African penguins could be seen taking a stroll on a sidewalk in Simon’s Town as the streets were eerily empty amid the current coronavirus lockdown in South Africa on Tuesday.
Footage shows the penguins strolling peacefully along the road as no one was getting in their way.
The lockdown measures currently require all South Africans except for essential workers to stay at home other than for grocery shopping and for medical attention.
All bars and restaurants have shut down and all transportation of alcohol has been banned. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes were also banned, although lifting the cigarette ban is being discussed to deter illegal and underground sales.
Video ID: 20200421-058
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200421-058
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly