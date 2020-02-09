African Union holds Silencing the Guns summit

As African leaders hold a summit aimed at ending conflicts across the continent, fear continues to grip people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Allied Democratic Forces rebel group has been blamed for months of attacks on people in the DRC’s east, despite a Congolese military offensive.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

