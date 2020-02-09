African Union: Leaders discuss Libya peace force

Ending the conflict in Libya is high on the agenda at an African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia.

The United Nations is calling on the AU to play a greater role in ending the conflict.

In response to a question by Al Jazeera about the possibility of the creation of an African force for peace in Libya, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso said the idea is being discussed.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall from Addis Ababa.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #AfricanUnion #Libya