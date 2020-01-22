Share
0 0 0 0

‘Africans wouldn’t risk trip to Europe if they had economic opportunities at home,’ says CEO

8 hours ago

“It’s not about giving handouts, it’s about giving a hand up,” said the CEO of a philanthropic organisation in Africa. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/22/africans-wouldn-t-risk-trip-to-europe-if-they-had-economic-opportunities-at-home-says-ceo

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment