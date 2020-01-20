Africa’s richest woman stole fortune from her own country, according to documents

An award-winning investigative team has published files allegedly showing how Africa’s richest woman syphoned hundreds of millions of dollars of public money from her native country Angola into offshore accounts. Isabel dos Santos is the daughter of Angola’s ex-president, whose position gave her access to many lucrative yet suspicious deals. France 24’s Camille Nedelec reports.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en