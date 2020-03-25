Afro- Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

The legendary musician who pioneered Afro-jazz music, Manu Dibango, has died at the age of 86.

That is after he contracted the coronavirus in France and was hospitalised last week.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley takes a look back at his life.

