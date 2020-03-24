Afro-jazz great Manu Dibango dies after contracting the coronavirus

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on March 24 after contracting the coronavirus, his music publisher told AFP. The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit “Soul Makossa”, is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

