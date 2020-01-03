After IS group rule, war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul looks to future

In 2014, the Islamic State group declared Mosul the capital of its caliphate in Iraq. The offensive to liberate the city in 2017 saw one of the most brutal bombing campaigns in recent history. Our reporters travelled to Mosul to meet residents who are trying to rebuild the city and their lives.

