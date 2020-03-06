After the Arab Spring: ‘There’s a loss of appetite for revolution across the Arab World’

Almost a decade after the Arab Spring began, the wave of protests that toppled authoritarian leaders across the region has led to a more complicated political reality than the first demonstrators could have anticipated, from Libya to a still continuing war in Syria. Hazem Kandil, an author and reader in political sociology at the University of Cambridge, joined us for Perspective to talk about what the Arab Spring achieved, the conflict in Syria and what lies ahead for the region.

