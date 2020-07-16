After the coronavirus pandemic: A global green recovery for a better future?

The EU has ambitious goals for its own sustainability, like being climate neutral by 2050. As it spends billions on recovery, the focus is to prevent further divergence between northern and southern Europe. But is the European Union equally ambitious about preventing global divergence? is it ready to support green and better recovery in the developing world?

Francois Picard from France 24 and DW’s Melinda Crane join up for ‘The debate.’ They welcome environmental activist Sunita Narain from India, Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Francois Gemme, expert on environmental geopolitics. The show includes interviews with the leaders of the German delegation to the UN High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Devlopment and the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

#Coronavirus #Inequality #ClimateChange