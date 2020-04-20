Share
After virus control, Greece hopes for economic recovery

April 20, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak hit Greece while it was still recovering from a major refugee and financial crisis.
Yet it introduced lockdown measures to prevent the spread earlier than most European nations.
Its fatalities have been low and it is now hoping for a quicker economic recovery.
Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from Athens.

