Ahmed Gaid Salah dead at 80

Three days of national mourning have been declared in Algeria following the death of the army’s chief of staff and deputy minister of defence.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, 80, was regarded as the most powerful man in the country following the resignation of longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April after widespread protests.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

